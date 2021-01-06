Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce $1.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $2.71 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,629. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ardelyx by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ardelyx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

