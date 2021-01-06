Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.19 Million

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post $276.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.85 million and the lowest is $250.90 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $324.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

