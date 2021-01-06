Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,482.55 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,578.61 or 0.99929939 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 128.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063710 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

