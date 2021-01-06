Polkadot (DOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.54 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00027443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and approximately $2.54 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00112037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00486728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00237217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054335 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,031,427,273 coins and its circulating supply is 897,368,067 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

