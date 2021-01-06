Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $13,328.39

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $13,328.39 and $36,956.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

