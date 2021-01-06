JUIICE Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $347.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00031596 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001577 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002868 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUI is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

