$27.21 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report $27.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.34 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $46.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $104.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ASPN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 358,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,729. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $473.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

