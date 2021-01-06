$8.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $8.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.52 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $32.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.33 billion to $35.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

HON stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.26. 2,607,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.25. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

