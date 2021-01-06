$115.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $115.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.28 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $92.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $301.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $311.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $374.84 million, with estimates ranging from $353.92 million to $394.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 282,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,831. The stock has a market cap of $654.57 million, a P/E ratio of -342.92 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

