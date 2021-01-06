Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $15.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.02 billion and the highest is $15.47 billion. HP reported sales of $14.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $57.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 billion to $58.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $58.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.43 billion to $60.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,319,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,303. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

