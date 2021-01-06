Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading 5.9% Higher

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.75. 710,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 485,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

