Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 6.3%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.89. 373,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 367,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,668,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,897,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.