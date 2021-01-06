Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Trading Up 6.5%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $39.58. Approximately 104,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 70,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $704.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

