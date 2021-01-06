Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Up 7%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s share price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $52.22. 125,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 90,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a market cap of $785.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after buying an additional 209,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

