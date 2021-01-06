DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $256.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $223.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -189.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average is $213.60.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $8,044,821. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

