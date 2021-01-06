Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.08 million and the highest is $13.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $17.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $46.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.36 million, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $62.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 149,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

