Suretly (SUR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,866.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $94,614.77 and approximately $2,866.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

