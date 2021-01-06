$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.88.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,675. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 830,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,760. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

