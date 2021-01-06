$52.61 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $52.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.81 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $133.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $238.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $240.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.13 million, with estimates ranging from $310.23 million to $380.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,358. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 3,282,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 247,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

