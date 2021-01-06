Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $388.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.00 million and the lowest is $368.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $428.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $995,949. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 8.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ePlus by 33.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 20.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ePlus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. 103,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,458. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

