Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Trading Up 5.9%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 201,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 189,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HVT shares. ValuEngine cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haverty Furniture Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $206,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

