FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Trading Up 5.9%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 314,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 227,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.26.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FB Financial by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 167,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

