Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.19. 2,119,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,295,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on PERI. BidaskClub cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $355.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 31.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.