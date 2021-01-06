Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.31 and last traded at $89.86. 311,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 386,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

