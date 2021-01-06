$336.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post $336.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.43 million and the highest is $344.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $520.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,352. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. 368,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.04, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

