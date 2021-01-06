Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $15.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 30.8% in the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,234 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 2,762,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,535. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

