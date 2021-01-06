OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Receives €41.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.94 ($49.34).

Several research firms have commented on OSR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) price objective on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

OSR stock remained flat at $€52.84 ($62.16) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,872 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.52. OSRAM Licht AG has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

