MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Receives €121.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

FRA:MRK traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €143.15 ($168.41). 452,707 shares of the stock were exchanged. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.90.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

