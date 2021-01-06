MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Receives €121.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

FRA:MRK traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €143.15 ($168.41). 452,707 shares of the stock were exchanged. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.90.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

