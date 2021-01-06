Ampleforth Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $254.52 million and $40.01 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 369,661,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,985,826 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

