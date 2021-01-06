Valor Token Market Cap Hits $4.05 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $495,374.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

