Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Up 6.6%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.74. 3,258,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,684,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in Unum Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Unum Group by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Unum Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

