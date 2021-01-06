Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Up 6.7%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $69.90. 292,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 255,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

Several brokerages have commented on SIGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.