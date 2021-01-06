The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) Shares Up 6.5%

The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.85. 1,230,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 771,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Aarons in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Aarons’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aarons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Aarons by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aarons by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aarons by 28.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

About The Aarons (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

