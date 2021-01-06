The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) Shares Up 6.5%

The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.85. 1,230,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 771,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Truist lowered The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.
In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aarons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Aarons by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aarons by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aarons by 28.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.
About The Aarons (NYSE:AAN)
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.
