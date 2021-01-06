Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Up 7%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $52.22. Approximately 125,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 90,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

The stock has a market cap of $785.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Preferred Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

