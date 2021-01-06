Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 6.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 1,018,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 678,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $640.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Interface by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Interface by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Interface by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

