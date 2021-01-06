ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

