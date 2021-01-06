Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

