Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.
In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
SVC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
