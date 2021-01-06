Curve DAO Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $98.01 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $113.72 million and $98.01 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 36% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00309510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00032044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.97 or 0.02895003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

