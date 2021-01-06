Uquid Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.89 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00014925 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, TOPBTC and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00309510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00032044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.97 or 0.02895003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

