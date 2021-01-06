Ratecoin Price Up 93.3% Over Last Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 228.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $135,661.14 and $43.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001179 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

