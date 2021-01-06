ZB Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00491532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00243183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016225 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.