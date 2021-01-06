Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $6.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.76 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $30.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.43.

Shares of NFLX traded down $20.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.01 and a 200 day moving average of $499.55. The company has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

