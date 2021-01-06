Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading Up 7.5%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $59.66. Approximately 1,309,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 950,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,720 shares of company stock worth $37,383,504 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
