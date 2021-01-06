Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading Up 7.5%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $59.66. Approximately 1,309,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 950,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,720 shares of company stock worth $37,383,504 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

