INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 7.1%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 243,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 305,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 260.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

