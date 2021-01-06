First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Up 7%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.28. 1,180,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 827,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after buying an additional 5,749,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,765,000 after buying an additional 846,167 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after buying an additional 2,172,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

