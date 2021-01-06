TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 222,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 255,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

TFSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.