CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.24. 3,016,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,620,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 382,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 682,092 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1,316.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

