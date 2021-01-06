EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Trading 6.8% Higher

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $80.20. 181,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 127,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

