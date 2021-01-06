Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Up 6.8%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $116.32. 679,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 430,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

